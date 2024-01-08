JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $65.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on YUMC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yum China from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.63.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Yum China has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,601.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at $238,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Yum China by 99,466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 127,174,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,336,000 after buying an additional 127,046,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,034,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,963,000 after purchasing an additional 106,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Yum China by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,157,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Yum China by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,374,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,530,000 after purchasing an additional 295,494 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

