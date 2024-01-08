JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kymera Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

KYMR stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.21.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 357.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $74,401.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $74,401.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 216,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $2,518,965.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,552,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,708,841.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

