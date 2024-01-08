JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Holdings Lifted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 3.57% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $19,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $156,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,983 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.51.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

