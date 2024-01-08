JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.17

JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 45500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

JZR Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.04.

JZR Gold Company Profile

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

Featured Articles

