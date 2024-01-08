Kanawha Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,053 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,597 shares during the period.

VEU stock opened at $55.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.66. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

