Kanawha Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 470,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 112.9% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 162,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 86,389 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 311,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 23.2% in the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

USB stock opened at $43.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.