Kanawha Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 2.0% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $20,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $257.96 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $265.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.92.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.90.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

