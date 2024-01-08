Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,783,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,708,000 after buying an additional 2,873,170 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $383,399,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,945,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,792,000 after buying an additional 1,538,463 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,745,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,561,000 after buying an additional 144,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,729,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,770,000 after buying an additional 66,396 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $51.03 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $51.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1628 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

