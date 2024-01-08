Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $28.47 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 2.8% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $28,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $235.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

