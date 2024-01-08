Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $7.85 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,210.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

TFC opened at $37.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.