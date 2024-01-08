Kanawha Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 15,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 50,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $104.00 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.49. The company has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.