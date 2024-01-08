Kanawha Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.6% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $47.14 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

