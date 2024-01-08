Kanawha Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,326 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 1.2% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $11,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.65.

Shares of TGT opened at $140.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.73. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

