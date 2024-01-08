Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,743 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises about 1.1% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. UBS Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX stock opened at $85.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

