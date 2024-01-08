Kanawha Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,476 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $656.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $291.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $612.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $573.41. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $465.33 and a 1-year high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total value of $843,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,365,759.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total value of $843,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,365,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,677 shares of company stock worth $9,493,943. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.