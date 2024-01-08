Kanawha Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $94.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average of $94.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $147.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

