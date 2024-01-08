Kanawha Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,726 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207,702 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 256,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 907,591 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,368,000 after purchasing an additional 97,518 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 82,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $81.40 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $93.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $104.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

