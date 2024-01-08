Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 1,241 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,955,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,210,000 after buying an additional 497,852 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,485,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,651,000 after buying an additional 493,252 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $79.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average of $75.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

