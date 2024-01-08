Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 1,755 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.71. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

