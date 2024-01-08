Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 4,340 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $235,218,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,599 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1,251.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,897,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,762 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Nasdaq by 173.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,895 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $68,961,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.6 %

NDAQ stock opened at $55.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

