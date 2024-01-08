Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Kearny Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

KRNY stock opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Kearny Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $43.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.40 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 10.96%.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kearny Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 81.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Kearny Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Kearny Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Kearny Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,266 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

