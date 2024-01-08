Keel Point LLC Acquires 572 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 69,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 503,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 161,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter.

BSCP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.46. 246,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,235. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $20.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

