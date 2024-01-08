Keel Point LLC Acquires 609 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 130.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

ZBRA stock traded up $8.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $261.18. The stock had a trading volume of 121,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,876. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

