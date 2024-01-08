Keel Point LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,892,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,211,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.90. 440,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,478. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $20.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

