Keel Point LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,130,000 after buying an additional 9,508,063 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,253,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,585,000 after buying an additional 3,315,469 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,309,000 after buying an additional 3,031,779 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,550. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.59. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $1.3568 dividend. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

