Keel Point LLC Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Keel Point LLC lessened its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $151.70. The company had a trading volume of 150,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,089. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $154.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.31 and its 200-day moving average is $136.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

