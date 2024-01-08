Keel Point LLC Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Keel Point LLC decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 0.8% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.73 on Monday, reaching $338.35. 516,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,787. The firm has a market cap of $212.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $355.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $332.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.15.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.82%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. TD Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

