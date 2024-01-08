Keel Point LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.89. 206,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,381. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average of $66.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

