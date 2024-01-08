Keel Point LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Keel Point LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,576 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.63. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

