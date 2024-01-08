Keel Point LLC Sells 243 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Keel Point LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $298.74. The company had a trading volume of 263,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,893. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $248.80 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $113.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.23.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.