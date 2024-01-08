Keel Point LLC Sells 47,081 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Keel Point LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,081 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $714,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,665,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,353. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.83. The firm has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $166.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

