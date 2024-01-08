Keel Point LLC Sells 503 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1,878.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,904 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,749,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,190,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,555,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.28. The firm has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

