Keel Point LLC Sells 569 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Keel Point LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,414,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,530,000 after acquiring an additional 859,301 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,098,000 after acquiring an additional 668,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,091,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,461,000 after acquiring an additional 640,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SHW traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $297.14. 201,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.16.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

