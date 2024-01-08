Keel Point LLC Sells 701 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,448,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day moving average of $105.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

