Keel Point LLC Sells 896 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Keel Point LLC lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on APH shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE APH traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.95. The stock had a trading volume of 549,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $99.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.34.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

