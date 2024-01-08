Keel Point LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Keel Point LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. City State Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,664. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average is $58.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

