Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 77,800 Shares

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $4,394,922.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,009,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,491,854.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,357,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,689. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.22.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in K. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 42,578.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,219,000 after buying an additional 3,304,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth $131,663,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in Kellanova during the first quarter valued at about $87,611,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,485 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 27.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,890,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

