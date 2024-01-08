Kenneth Galbraith Sells 18,198 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 18,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $193,808.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at $313,834.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kenneth Galbraith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 8th, Kenneth Galbraith sold 5,706 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $64,021.32.
Zymeworks Trading Up 9.3 %
Shares of NYSE ZYME traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.54. 997,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,194. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $11.63. The company has a market cap of $807.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 36.5% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,383,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,114,000 after buying an additional 131,604 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 177.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 156,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 100,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,651,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after buying an additional 293,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.
Zymeworks Company Profile
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
