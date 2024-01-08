Kenneth Galbraith Sells 18,198 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 18,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $193,808.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at $313,834.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth Galbraith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Kenneth Galbraith sold 5,706 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $64,021.32.

Zymeworks Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of NYSE ZYME traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.54. 997,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,194. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $11.63. The company has a market cap of $807.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 36.5% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,383,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,114,000 after buying an additional 131,604 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 177.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 156,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 100,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,651,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after buying an additional 293,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

