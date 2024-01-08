Kenneth Galbraith Sells 5,706 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 5,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $64,021.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,609.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Kenneth Galbraith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 5th, Kenneth Galbraith sold 18,198 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $193,808.70.
Zymeworks Stock Up 9.3 %
NYSE:ZYME traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.54. 997,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,194. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $807.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 409,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,534,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zymeworks
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.