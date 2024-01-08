Kenneth Galbraith Sells 5,706 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 5,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $64,021.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,609.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Galbraith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, Kenneth Galbraith sold 18,198 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $193,808.70.

NYSE:ZYME traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.54. 997,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,194. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $807.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 44.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 409,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,534,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

