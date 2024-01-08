KeyCorp Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

KeyCorp reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has a $310.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Workday’s FY2027 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.82.

Workday stock opened at $265.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,107.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.36. Workday has a 12 month low of $157.96 and a 12 month high of $279.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.90.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Workday will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,152 shares of company stock valued at $31,838,238. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Workday by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

