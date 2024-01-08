Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at CIBC

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KEY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.45.

Keyera stock traded down C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 270,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,257. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.22. Keyera has a one year low of C$27.98 and a one year high of C$34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.17). Keyera had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.66 billion. On average, analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.9703886 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Company Profile



Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

