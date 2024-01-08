Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.10

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 131869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.
The stock has a market cap of $801.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10.
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 27.86% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $222.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.
