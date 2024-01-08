Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.10

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 131869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $801.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 27.86% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $222.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,776,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 76,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 919,363 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 3,231,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,626,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 160,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 289,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

