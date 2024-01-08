Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Down 5.2% After Insider Selling

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $25.02 and last traded at $25.76. 220,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,355,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

Specifically, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 216,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $2,518,965.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,552,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,708,841.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 216,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $2,518,965.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,552,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,708,841.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $74,401.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

KYMR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.17). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 357.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Amundi bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

