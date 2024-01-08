Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Lantheus from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.98. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.54. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,621 shares of company stock valued at $874,239. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 6,460.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 239.0% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 97.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

