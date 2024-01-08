Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $966,128.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,916 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,766 shares of company stock worth $4,782,390. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 85,429.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,318,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,930 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $122,597,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,617,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 707.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,203,000 after purchasing an additional 901,000 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSCC stock opened at $64.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.40. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

