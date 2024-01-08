Laurence N. Charney Sells 17,500 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.30. 7,144,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,889,497. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.57 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17538.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,679 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $157,187,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,917,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,312,000 after acquiring an additional 150,789 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

