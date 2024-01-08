Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 289 ($3.68) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 258 ($3.29). Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s current price.

LGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 290 ($3.69) to GBX 295 ($3.76) in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.69) to GBX 295 ($3.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.20) to GBX 333 ($4.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 305.33 ($3.89).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LGEN

Legal & General Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Insider Transactions at Legal & General Group

Shares of LGEN traded up GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 250.60 ($3.19). The stock had a trading volume of 13,150,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,803,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 234.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 226.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 783.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 203.10 ($2.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 269.40 ($3.43).

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of £2,430.33 ($3,094.78). In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £2,430.33 ($3,094.78). Also, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £3,353.36 ($4,270.16). Insiders have acquired 3,195 shares of company stock worth $742,791 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Legal & General Group

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.