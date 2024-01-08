Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 133.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 135.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 377.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 315,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,196. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

