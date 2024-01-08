Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Lennar by 2.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Lennar by 10.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Lennar by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,755. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $2.46 on Monday, hitting $148.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,252. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $156.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.53.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

