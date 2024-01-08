Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,832,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,759,000 after buying an additional 66,947 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 22.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,638,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 662,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,452,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,111,000 after acquiring an additional 131,796 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,132,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,151,000 after purchasing an additional 211,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,096,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after buying an additional 28,851 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

